Zelensky Comments On Russia's Latest Strike On Kherson

Following a series of Russian strikes targeting the city of Kherson, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian terrorists must be confronted with a just response.

That's according to the president's posting on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The emergency forces have been eliminating the aftermath of the strikes throughout the night, Zelensky said:“Brutal, terrorist shelling deliberately targeting life-sustaining civilian infrastructure and ordinary streets. School, hospitals, boiler house, heating networks of the city, private and multi-storey residential buildings were damaged by the shelling.”

Zelensky said civilians were killed by the strike, adding that a child was among those wounded.

He expressed condolences to the victims' families.

All required services and rescuers will work around the clock to restore electricity supplies and central heating, the president pledged.

“I am grateful to everyone who is working day and night, on weekdays and holidays, for the opportunity for Ukrainian cities and villages to live. And I am grateful to each and every person who is doing everything for the Russian terrorists to feel our Ukrainian response, a completely fair response to their attacks,” Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Saturday night, Russian strikes targeted critical infrastructure in Kherson, damaging a gas main and a medical facility.

As a result of the Russian attack on the central part of Kherson on Sunday, December 24, three civilians were killed and nine were wounded.

