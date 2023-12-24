Finland's Defense Chief Says No Quick End In Sight For Russian War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland's Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen in a Christmas address to peacekeepers asserted that a war was being waged in Ukraine for the future of all of Europe.
That's according to Yle , Ukrinform reports.
"The power politics of Russia had created a sense of insecurity and uncertainty in Europe and, indirectly, across the world. We have painful evidence that a larger state might feel entitled to interfere in the choices of its smaller neighbor and be willing to use military force to advance its own objectives," Häkkänen said. Read also:
He believes the war is not going to end anytime soon.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, EU High Representative Josep Borrell is seeing no signs of Russian President Vladimir Putin being ready to end the war against Ukraine.
