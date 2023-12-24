President Ilham Aliyev Inspected Ongoing Works On Internal Roads Of Aghdam City (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has examined the ongoing works
on the internal roads of the city of Aghdam.
Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan
Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the
progress of the construction progress.
As outlined in the General Plan of the city of Aghdam approved
by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the
total length of internal roads in the city is 189.7 kilometers. The
foundation stone for the internal road and communication network of
the city was laid on October 4, 2022, with the participation of
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.
The city`s highway spans 17.5 kilometers, with a width of 55-60
meters and comprising 6-8 traffic lanes. Under the auspices of the
First State Program on the Great Return, the construction of
Aghdam`s internal roads is slated for completion by 2026.
