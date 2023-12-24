President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of Barda-Aghdam Highway (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the
Barda-Aghdam highway.
The head of state was informed about the accomplished works.
The foundation stone for the Barda-Aghdam highway was laid by
President Ilham Aliyev on May 28, 2021.
Stretching over 44.5 km from the city of Barda, the highway
project included the construction of significant infrastructure
elements, such as 91.3 meter and 18.2 meter motorway bridges, 66
meter and 43 meter road junctions, and three pedestrian
overpasses.
The highway will traverse over 20 residential areas.
