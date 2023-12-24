KPI Delegation Visits Nghi Son Refinery In Vietnam

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- A delegation from Kuwait's oil sector visited Vietnam on Sunday to follow up on the technical and operational performance of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP) project.

The delegation included Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Holdings (Europe) Mohammad Jassim, CEO of Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) Shafi Al-Ajmi, and members of the Board of Directors and the company's executive management, KPI stated to KUNA.

This visit comes within the framework of joint cooperation between KPI and the state-owned PetroVietnam Company, added the statement, noting that it owns a 35.1 percent stake in the NSRP project.

The delegation was briefed on the refinery and petrochemical complex during their visit, praising the achievement of the first major periodic maintenance of the refinery and the development of its operational efficiency and stability, as it is currently operating with a high operational efficiency of about 117 percent.

During the delegations' meeting with local government officials in Thanh Hoa Province, they affirmed the continued cooperation and joint support for the Vietnam refinery project, which contributes to ensuring energy security in Vietnam.

The delegation also met with the Board of Directors and Executive Management of the state-owned PetroVietnam Company, where they stressed the necessity of joint cooperation, support, as well as discussing the proposed solutions and the financial future of Nghi Son Refinery. (end)

