Registration Of RJ's Share Capital Increase Completed

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) - Securities Depository Center of Jordan (SDC) capped registration of the increasing shares of Royal Jordanian (RJ) airline's capital on Sunday.The process is executed by a non-public offer and allocates the increase shares to the Government Investment Management Company.The RJ's registered capital with the SDC became 363, 627, 470 shares, up from the previous 123, 627, 470 shares, based on the decision of the airline's general assembly, approval of Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, and Board of Commissioners of Jordan Securities Commission (JSC).