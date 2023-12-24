PM Modi Interacts With Delegation Of Students Of Jammu & Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a delegation of students of Jammu and Kashmir at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's Office said that about 250 students hailing from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the freewheeling and informal interaction.

These students are visiting Jaipur, Ajmer and New Delhi under "Watan Ko Jano - Youth Exchange Programme 2023" of the government and the trip, in the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", is aimed at showcasing the cultural and social diversity of the country to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister asked the students about their travel experiences and the iconic places they visited.

He discussed the rich sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir, giving the example of Sheetal Devi, the young archer from Jammu and Kashmir, who won three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, and enquired from the students about their participation in sports like cricket, football etc.

He also appreciated the talent of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and added that they have potential to excel in any field, as he advised the students to work and contribute towards the development of the country and help realise the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047, the PMO said. He also talked about the benefits of Yoga and exhorted the students to practise it daily.

About the construction of the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that it will improve connectivity in the region.

The Prime Minister discussed the success of Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 mission, adding that these scientific achievements have made every Indian proud.

Noting that a record number of tourists had visited Jammu and Kashmir this year, he said that there is immense opportunity in the tourism sector there. He also discussed the successful organisation of the G20 summit event in Kashmir.

