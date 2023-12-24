Rise In Cases Of Black Fever Causes Concern In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 24 (IANS) The rise in the number of cases of visceral leishmaniasis, widely known as black fever, has emerged as a cause of concern in West Bengal, an official said, adding, the situation, however, was not alarming.

The official said that a total of 14 cases have been reported since October this year to date.

One person affected by black fever has recently died. The deceased has been identified as Avdesh Paswan.

Health Department sources said that per records of the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases, during the current calendar year of 2023, the national figure for the visceral leishmaniasis-affected people have been reported at 375, while the death toll from the disease stood at five.

"Going by the figure in the case of West Bengal so far, it cannot be said that the situation is alarming, we have directed the healthcare system to be on alert for any emergency. This is because West Bengal, along with Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh had been the worst affected states," a senior West Bengal Health Department official said.

He also said that an alert on the possibilities of back fever impact in the state was issued in October.

The districts which have been particularly alerted are Malda, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Kalimpong and Darjeeling.

