AFSPA Emboldening Custodial Violence: Owaisi

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 24 (IANS) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Jammu and Kashmir is emboldening custodial violence and torture.

The Hyderabad MP was reacting to reports of alleged torture of three civilians by the Army. The three men were found dead on December 22 near the site of an attack by militants in Poonch district.

Five soldiers were killed and two injured in the attack by the militants on December 21.

Owaisi termed the killing of three men as horrifying.

The Hyderabad MP posted on X that the compensation by the government is not enough.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced compensation and jobs to the kin of the three civilians. "AFSPA in Kashmir emboldens such custodial violence and torture. The culprits need to be investigated and punished under civilian laws," Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, addressing party workers Owaisi voiced concern over the situation in Kashmir.

"Not since 1991 have our forces been attacked in such a manner. The custodial torture of civilians is also an immense cause for concern," he said and asked what happened to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that after the repeal of Article 370 and demonetisation, everything has been sorted and that there is no terrorism anymore.

"Unfortunately dialogue-baazi has replaced proper national security," Owaisi added.

--IANS

ms/pgh