Jordan's Telecom Companies Referred To Public Prosecutor For Violating Competition Law

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply, Yousef Shamali, referred Jordan's three mobile telecom companies to Amman Public Prosecutor for breaching provisions of Article (5/A/1) of Competition Law No. 33 of 2004 and its amendments.The move came against the backdrop of the three telecom providers' implicit agreement to raise prices of offers and impose fees in exchange for the phone cash recharge service in their showrooms.In a press statement on Sunday, Shamali said anti-competitive practices made by the three telecom companies deprive phone subscribers of the freedom to move from one service provider to another to benefit from the sector's competition.The Competition Law prohibits any practices, alliances or agreements, whether explicit or implicit, that constitute a violation of competition, limit, or prohibit it, especially moves and decisions aimed to set prices of goods, services, conditions of sale, and similar steps, he pointed out.Additionally, the minister noted the three companies were granted an opportunity to rectify their situation by stopping these practices, but due to their failure to respond, a decision was made to take the legal measures stipulated in Jordan's Competition Law by referring the file to the Public Prosecutor.