Cabinet Appoints Civil Service Commission Chairman

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -The Cabinet decided to appoint Sameh Qasim Nasser as the Chairman of Jordan's newly launched Civil Service and Public Administration Commission.

The appointment is based on the recommendation of the Steering Committee entrusted to supervise implementation of the Council of Ministers' decision related to the human resources component within the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap and followed assessment of candidates to fill the commission's leadership positions.

Naming other senior appointments in the same body, the Council also decided to appoint Dr. Bandar Karim Abu Tayeh as Executive Director of the Commission's Policy and Standards Development Department, Yasser Ahmed Nsour as Executive Director of its Technical and Advisory Support Department, Mubarak Abdul Rahim Khalayleh as Executive Director of its Job Competencies Evaluation Department, and Shorouk Mohammed Abdul Ghani as Executive Director of its Oversight and Compliance Department.

The decision was made, in accordance with provisions of Article (6) of the Commission's Regulation No. (80) of 2023.