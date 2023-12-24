President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Viewed Ongoing Repair And Restoration Works At The Imarat Complex In Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
have examined the ongoing repair and restoration works at the
Imarat Complex in the city of Aghdam.
The head of state and the First Lady were briefed about the
progress of the reconstruction work.
The restoration work at the Imarat Complex commenced after
complex restoration concept developed by foreign specialists was
presented to the head of state. The concept envisions the complex
including the Palace of Panah Ali Khan, tombs and Karabakh Horses
Park with the Khan's palace intended for use as an interactive
museum.
The complex will cover the area of 3.3 hectares.
Funding for the restoration project will be provided by the
Karabakh Revival Fund.
