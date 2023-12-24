President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Ground-Breaking Ceremony For Central Park In Aghdam (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva
have attended a ground-breaking ceremony for the Central Park in
the city of Aghdam.
The head of state and the First Lady were provided with details
about the upcoming developments in the park.
The Aghdam city master plan outlines the creation of a park
covering an expansive area of 5 hectares.
The Central Park is designed to feature four distinct zones
including a city square, botanical garden, beach and forest. The
comprehensive facilities within the park aim to accommodate various
mass cultural events, offering amenities such as a water games
zone, tea houses, recreational and catering facilities, cultural
and training playgrounds, educational and wellness areas, as well
as active games zones.
President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Aghdam
city Central Park.
Then, the head of state and First Lady planted a tree in the
territory of the Central Park.
