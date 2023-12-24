MUD\WTR Lands In Target Stores This Christmas Eve

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MUD\WTR's bestselling coffee alternative is now available at Target.

MUD\WTR's :rise Matcha blend can be found in the coffee aisle alongside the brand's :rise Cacao product.

The Leading Direct-to-Consumer Coffee Alternative Brand Launches in Target Starting at $16.99

- Shane Heath, MUD\WTR Founder & CEO

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MUD\WTR , the direct-to-consumer brand known for leading the coffee alternative market with its :rise Cacao and :rise Matcha blends, announces it is rolling into Target stores nationwide starting today, December 24.

By providing a more mindful option amongst all the usual suspects, MUD\WTR will be shaking up the coffee aisles of 478 Target stores by January 22, 2024. Conveniently located on“sidecap” displays at the end of aisles in 300 stores through March 31, MUD\WTR's 12-serving bags of :rise Cacao and :rise Matcha are going to be an easy pick-me-up at a discounted $16.99 (normally $19.99).

The MUD\WTR at Target is about more than convenience-it's about embracing a healthier alternative to morning coffee. MUD\WTR's :rise Cacao and :rise Matcha blends are crafted with adaptogens, herbs, and functional mushrooms to deliver energy, focus, and immune support without the jitters, crash and dependency that comes with drinking too much coffee.

With the debut of MUD\WTR in Target stores, the brand marks a significant step in broadening its reach to create healthy minds through healthy habits.

"E-commerce has been an incredible way to launch this business and reach our first million or so customers," says CEO and Founder Shane Heath . "But as we considered how to spread our purpose to more Americans, we knew Target was the best fit. Now we can meet consumers wherever they are, whether that's online or cruising the aisles of one of our country's favorite stores. We're looking forward to shaking up the Target coffee aisle with some more mindful options for getting energy."



About MUD\WTR,

Founded in 2018 by Shane Heath, MUD\WTR started with a mission to change the relationship people have with coffee. Its flagship product, :rise Cacao, did just that, leading the company to 20x growth from 2019 to 2022, over 130 million servings consumed and one million unique customers. It has become one of the country's fastest-growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000 ranking. Its mission is to create healthy minds through healthy habits, and it does so through a range of functional drink blends and a robust offering of habit-supporting content. Additional information is available via mudwtr.

###

Elizabeth Limbach

MUD\WTR

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube