(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From December 18 to December 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 7,120 Russian forces, as well as 927 units of military equipment.

That's according to First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk , Ukrinform reports.

These include 119 tanks, 196 armored fighting vehicles, 177 artillery systems, nine multiple rocket launch systems, two surface-to-air missile systems, 256 trucks, and 35 units of specialized equipment.

"In addition, our defenders downed three warplanes, four missiles, and 126 UAVs," Pavliuk noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of December 24 has amounted to 353,190. A total of 800 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past day alone.