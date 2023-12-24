New“Artillery Coalition” For Ukraine Launching In Paris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January 2024, the Artillery Coalition to Strengthen the Ukrainian Army will kick off its work in Paris.

That's according to Ukraine's Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

At a meeting with the delegation of the French Parliament's Senate, Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk emphasized the importance of increasing Ukraine's firepower by getting allies to supply more artillery systems.

In particular, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are interested in further procurement of Caesar self-propelled artillery systems.

According to Havryliuk, the Caesars have proven highly efficient and accurate on the battlefield. He noted that for 2024, tests will be run involving fire control by artificial intelligence.

The deputy defense minister says employing AI technology will reduce ammo waste for aiming and hitting targets by 30%.

At the same time, Havryliuk called on the French side to contribute to increasing the amount of ammunition supplies for the Caesar self-propelled guns.

