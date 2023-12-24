President Of The Republic Of Türkiye Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a
phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
on December 24.
The President of Türkiye congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on
his birthday, wished him success in his activities and robust
health.
The President of Azerbaijan thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his
attention and congratulations.
The heads of state expressed confidence that the friendly and
brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to
develop comprehensively, and exchanged views on the prospects for
cooperation.
