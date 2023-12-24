               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Of The Republic Of Türkiye Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on December 24.

The President of Türkiye congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wished him success in his activities and robust health.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his attention and congratulations.

The heads of state expressed confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries would continue to develop comprehensively, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

