Foundation Stone Is Laid For Salahli Kangarli Village In Aghdam District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid
the foundation stone for the village of Salahli Kangarli in the
Aghdam district.
The head of state received detailed information about the
village construction project, which has been designed in a modern
style while preserving historical traditions.
The village spans an approximate area of 178 hectares, with
plans to construct a total of 418 private houses, facilitating the
relocation of 1,376 people. The initial phase will witness the
construction of 150 private houses in an area of 99 hectares,
providing housing for 850 people.
The village of Salahli Kangarli will feature essential
amenities, including a 480-seat school, 80-seat kindergarten, and
other vital social facilities.
President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village
of Salahli Kangarli.
