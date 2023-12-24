Foundation Stone Is Laid For Bash Garvand Village In Aghdam District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
participated in a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone
for the village of Bash Garvand in the Aghdam district.
The head of state received comprehensive information about the
village construction project, which has been designed in a modern
style while preserving historical traditions.
The village spans a total area of 476 hectares, with plans to
construct a total of 1,495 private houses, facilitating the
relocation of 6,057 people. The initial phase will see the
construction of 851 private houses, including 170 two-room, 425
three-room, 213 four-room and 43 five-room ones, in an area
exceeding 202 hectares, providing housing for 851 people – 3,703
people.
President Ilham Aliyev watched a video highlighting the village
construction project.
The village`s facilities will include a kindergarten, school,
college buildings, collective recreation and educational
facilities, an administrative building, club community center,
medical point, pharmacy, hotel, and a bazaar.
President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village
of Bash Garvand.
MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107653257
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.