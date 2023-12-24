Military Unit N Celebrates The Day Of Formation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In accordance with the 2023 event plan, an event was held on the
occasion of the 2nd anniversary of the establishment of military
unit No. N, Azernews reports. This was informed by
the Ministry of Defense.
First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and those who
died for the independence and territorial integrity of our
Motherland was commemorated with a minute of silence. The National
Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.
At the event, the participants were informed about the creation
of the military unit and the way of fighting, and it was noted that
the military unit has always fought courageously for the
territorial integrity of our lands since its inception. Dozens of
servicemen of the military unit were awarded with various orders
and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan for their well-deserved
performance in the defense of our homeland.
Those who spoke at the ceremony congratulated Commander-in-Chief
Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and emphasized that his celebration of
this day two years ago with commando military personnel caused
great enthusiasm among the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army and is
always remembered with pride.
The congratulations of the Minister of Defense and other
management staff of the Ministry were conveyed to the personnel of
the military unit. Under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief
of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the day by day strengthening
of the Azerbaijani Army, the increase in its combat capability was
noted, and it was emphasized that our Army is always capable of
protecting the territorial integrity of our country.
A group of military personnel who distinguished themselves in
military service were awarded with an honorary order and valuable
gifts.
The festive event ended with a concert program and a ceremonial
passage of the staff in front of the tribune.
