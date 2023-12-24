Sturdy storm hits Australia's eastern state of Queensland, leads to blackout

(MENAFN) Thousands of residents in Australia's eastern state of Queensland are still without power following a "very dangerous" storm that hit the region for the second time in 12 hours, as reported by local media on Sunday.



Due to an unusual weather pattern, storms are expected to persist along the entire Australian east coast until Boxing Day, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, citing the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).



A storm cell stretching from the Darling Downs to northern New South Wales brought heavy rain, strong winds, and hail. Approximately 57,000 customers are without power, with 120 power lines downed by thunderstorms, according to a spokesman for Energex, a Queensland government-owned electricity company.



Authorities have cautioned residents to prepare for power outages, especially in Logan and parts of Brisbane, which could extend until at least midday on Christmas Day.



In New South Wales, travelers are warned to exercise caution due to "widespread unsettled weather." A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Victoria's Central and Mallee districts, including Horsham and Warracknabeal.



Severe storms are also anticipated in the west of the state and the Macedon ranges. Melbourne is expected to receive up to 40 millimeters of rain on Christmas Day, with a possible severe thunderstorm.



The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is responding to numerous calls for flash flood rescues in Sydney's east, causing significant disruptions to flights at Sydney Airport. Despite nearly 100 incidents since a storm swept through the city on Sunday afternoon, a severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled in Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, and surrounding areas.

