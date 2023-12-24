Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center concludes ‘Arabian Days’ festival organised in conjunction with World Arabic Language Day

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, December 24, 2023 – Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center (ALC) concluded the inaugural edition of the ‘Arabian Days’ festival, which was held recently, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, under the theme ‘Arabic - The Language of Poetry and Arts’.



This first-of-its-kind festival, which coincided with the UNESCO’s celebration for the World Arabic Language Day, featured the participation of numerous experts in Arabic language. This included Arab authors, poets, and researchers, as well as a group of talented individuals from the UAE and the Arab world, all of whom presented discussion sessions, theatrical performances, musical events, and poetry.



The ‘Arabian Days’ festival entailed a number of cultural events, including the ‘Antarah Exhibition... the Poet of Love and Horsemanship’, which emphasised the life of Antarah ibn Shaddad al-'Absi, the renowned Arab poet, and his poetry. In addition, numerous interactive sessions were also held, including ‘Wonders of Arabic Language’, ‘Roots of Words’, ‘Platform of Audio Recordings’. Furthermore, interactive drama performances were also organised from a week before to the event for visitors of numerous public places in Abu Dhabi, including the Emirate’s shopping centres. As part of this, performers and actors portrayed historical personalities in poetry and creativity from ancient times through drama performances, reflecting the poetic nature, styles, and literature of the Arabic language.



The festival further included musical shows and special experiences, which provided a unique opportunity for audiences of all age groups to delve deep into the specific aspects of the Arabic language. It also featured discussions with well-known poets, including Ali Jaafar Al Allaq, Iraqi poet and critic, Moncef Ouahibi, a Tunisian poet, and Ahmed AbdelMoaty Hegazy, the Egyptian poet. There were additionally discussions with Marwan Khoury and the artist Mona Zaki, which emphasised the connection between Arabic language and art.



Great artists in music, criticism, literature, and translation, such as Naseer Shamma, Abdullah Al-Ghathami, Khalil Al-Sheikh, Parween Habib, Bilal Al-Arfah Li, Stefan Widner, Carmen Graw, Aida Zili Grandi, Ann Millet, Mohammed Haki Soutchin, Mustafa Al-Sulaiman, Maurice Bomrants, and Yara Al-Masri, also participated in this festival.



Nujoom Al-Ghanem, Mahmoud Shubbar, Najat Maki, and Khaled Al Jallaf, all of whom are experts in the field of calligraphy, composition, and drama, were hosted in this event. In the field of innovative dialogue management, a selected group of media professionals were invited who are distinguished by their ability to combine composition, literature, and art in their work. The individuals included – Amal Saqr, Sarah Dundrawy, Samih Ka'oush, Hind Khlaifat, and Walid Alaa Al-Din. Renowned oud performer Naseer Shamma and music composer Anwar Abu Dragh were featured in the field of authentic art.



Her Excellency Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan Al Nahyan, graced the occasion with her presence. The guest of honour, H.E. Irene Domingo, President of Casa Arabe, Madrid, stated in her speech: “Estimates imply that the Arabic language will become the mother tongue for 10 per cent of the population in many European Union Member States by 2050.”



H.E. Huda Ibrahim Al Khamis Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Artistic Director of the Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “It is our responsibility to preserve our identity and language in the present fast-paced world that is characterised by numerous rapidly evolving technologies and innovations. It is further necessary that we strive relentlessly to achieve the three main goals – teaching Arabic in a modern and appealing manner, disseminating and translating it into living global languages, and solidifying its global position for non-speakers.”



The ‘Arabian Days’ festival sought to emphasise the richness, vibrancy, significance and diversity of the Arabic language in poetry, arts, and linguistic aesthetics. It also set forth a unique opportunity for both Arabic and non-Arabic speakers to participate in a variety of activities. Furthermore, the festival showcased the connection between the Arabic language and music by hosting renowned vocalists and musicians who have made their mark on the language through various arts. The first evening of the festival featured the participation of Abeer Nehme, a skilled artist, while the subsequent evenings included Noel Kharman and Rima Khcheich as performers. On the fourth day, Marwan Khoury, a musician concluded the festival with his mesmerising performance.



Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, emphasised the significance of the ‘Arabian Days’ festival as a unique platform that connects various community groups with this historic language and through a variety of cultural events covering thought, science, poetry, literature, and other arts, such as music, singing, and drama. Bin Tamim stated that the initiative echoes the UAE leadership’s interest in the Arabic language as a vital component of cultural identity and a major pillar in the revival of civilization, as a result of which, there is a necessity for maintaining and improving its status in society. Furthermore, he also emphasised that the Arabic language continues to play a significant role in human civilization as a sign of communication, tolerance, and dialogue, highlighting its richness, diversity, and uniqueness as well as the ability to keep up with the modern age and advanced sciences. Bin Tamim further went on to say that the UAE will observe World Arabic Language Day annually through ‘Arabian Days’.



Numerous collaborations were formed with several partners as the ‘Abu Dhabi Culture and Arts Foundation’ organised an innovative and interactive dialogue titled ‘The Poetry of Language and the Art of Poetry’. Additionally, the Arab Oud House presented a unique music during the festival. As part of this significant event, ‘Anghami’ released a curated playlist of songs titled ‘Arabian Days’.



The ‘Arabian Days’ festival is slated to become a prominent annual event in the cultural calendar of the UAE for celebrating the rich diversity of the Arabic language as well as improving its position as one of the most dynamic and lively language in the world.



Carrying Arabic philosophy, culture, and identity, the ‘Arabian Days’ festival will be continuing its journey to enhancing the status of the Arabic language from Abu Dhabi to Moscow to participate in the international conference – ‘Steps of Mutual Understanding - Arabic-Russian and Russian-Arabic Literary Translation’. The conference is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, in partnership with the UAE Embassy in Moscow and the Institute of Oriental Studies affiliated of the Russian Academy of Sciences.



The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center is dedicated to elevating the status of the Arabic language and devising strategies for its advancement in science, education, culture, and creativity. The center additionally embraces research and studies in these areas and aims to expand the use of Arabic in scientific, cultural, and public spheres. It provides support for researchers, professionals, and activists across various fields of Arabic and Middle Eastern studies, while also promoting interest in learning Arabic among both native and non-native speakers. Additionally, the center leads efforts in linguistic research and development, as well as actively supports knowledge transfer, creativity, authorship, translation, and publishing.





MENAFN24122023003685011158ID1107653221