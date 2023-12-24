New York governor vetoes bill prohibiting noncompete agreements

(MENAFN) Just days ahead of the festive Christmas season, Governor Kathy Hochul of New York made a pivotal decision to veto a proposed legislation that aimed to outlaw noncompete agreements. These agreements traditionally limit an employee's freedom to transition to a competing firm after leaving their current position. In her rationale for the veto, Governor Hochul expressed her attempts to collaborate with the Legislature throughout the year to devise a balanced solution, labeling the proposed bill as a "one-size-fits-all" approach that might hinder New York-based companies' efforts to retain and nurture top-tier talent. However, she also underscored her acknowledgment of the pressing necessity to curtail such agreements, particularly for middle-income and low-wage workers. Hochul's veto, disclosed through an official letter released over the weekend, indicates her willingness to consider future legislative measures that strike a harmonious balance on this contentious issue.



This decision by Governor Hochul has elicited disappointment from various labor organizations, which have persistently contended that noncompete agreements undermine workers' rights and impede overall economic progress. Adding weight to the discourse, the Federal Trade Commission had previously penned a missive to Hochul in November, advocating for the bill's endorsement. The agency posited that these restrictive agreements could potentially stifle innovation and deter the inception of new businesses within the state. Conversely, the legislation encountered formidable opposition from influential entities like Wall Street and prominent business consortiums in New York. These groups passionately contended that such agreements remain indispensable tools, safeguarding proprietary investment strategies and ensuring that highly compensated employees do not defect to competitors armed with sensitive, confidential information.



Highlighting the ubiquity of this issue, recent data from the Federal Trade Commission reveals that a substantial segment of the American workforce, approximately 1 in 5 workers amounting to nearly 30 million individuals, finds themselves bound by noncompete agreements. This phenomenon isn't confined to high-ranking executives; it extends to various sectors, including instances that garnered public attention, such as the sandwich franchise, Jimmy John's. The eatery chain faced scrutiny in the past for imposing noncompete clauses on its low-wage staff, effectively restricting them from seeking employment at neighboring establishments post their tenure. Consequently, in 2016, Jimmy John's acquiesced to a settlement with the New York attorney general, committing to abstain from enforcing such restrictive covenants in the future.

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107653215