Drone attacks Israeli-affiliated vessel in Arabian Sea incident

(MENAFN) On Saturday, an unsettling incident transpired when a drone struck a merchant vessel connected to Israeli affiliations while it was navigating the waters of the Arabian Sea near India. According to a British maritime security firm, Ambrey, the targeted vessel, identified as a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker, sustained damage due to the drone strike.



The location of the attack was approximately 120 miles southwest of the Indian port of Veraval. Ambrey did not delve further into the specifics regarding the vessel's ties to Israel but did specify that the ship had recently visited Saudi Arabia and was en route to India. The aftermath of the attack resulted in a fire aboard the ship's stern, which thankfully was extinguished promptly, ensuring the safety of the crew. However, the vessel did incur structural damages and experienced some water ingress.



In response to the distress call from the affected shipping company, the Indian Navy swiftly intervened to provide necessary assistance. A naval spokesperson confirmed the dispatch of an aircraft to assess the situation, ensuring the safety and security of the crew and the vessel. Further bolstering the response efforts, an Indian warship was also deployed to offer any requisite aid. This incident unfolds against a backdrop of heightened security concerns in maritime routes, especially since the onset of hostilities between Israel and Hamas on October 7. Consequently, numerous pro



minent shipping corporations have opted to reroute their vessels, choosing longer and more expensive passages around the southernmost tip of Africa. As of now, no entity has come forward to claim responsibility for the drone attack on Saturday.

