Scream 7 director exits project after Melissa Barrera was sacked, Jenna Ortega left

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Christopher Landon, the horror expert behind Happy Death Day and Freaky, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he will no longer be helming the upcoming sequel in the renowned franchise originally initiated by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson.



“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon stated. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”



He continued: “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”



Landon's departure marked the culmination of a tumultuous few months for the troubled project, which also saw the exit of two lead actors.



On November 21, reports surfaced that actress Melissa Barrera had been removed from the upcoming seventh Scream movie by Spyglass.



This decision was attributed to Barrera's social media posts that were deemed antisemitic.



During the Israel-Hamas War, Barrera shared a post accusing Israel of "genocide and ethnic cleansing."

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107653213