Shooting in Florida mall kills 1, injures another

(MENAFN) A man has lost his life, and a woman sustained injuries following a shooting within the Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida, on Saturday afternoon, as reported by Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken.



Balken mentioned that the police were alerted through 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots within the mall. He further explained that the calls indicated an "active shooter" situation, prompting a robust police response to the incident.



“Officers immediately made entry into the mall and ultimately discovered this was not an active shooter situation,” Balken stated.



Contrary to an indiscriminate act of violence, the police have categorized the shooting incident as a targeted assault, according to Balken.



The chief verified that an adult male, identified as 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron, was discovered deceased inside the mall, having sustained gunshot wounds.



Balken also reported that a woman had suffered a gunshot wound to her leg, and she was promptly transported to a hospital. Fortunately, her injuries are expected to be non-fatal.



As of Saturday night, the police were still in pursuit of the suspect, described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black mask covering his face, according to Balken.

