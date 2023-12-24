Scottish First Minister expresses dedication to praying for peace in Gaza

(MENAFN) During the festive season, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf expressed his dedication to praying for peace in the Middle East.



In his inaugural Christmas message, Mr. Yousaf reiterated his plea for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.



The inaugural Muslim leader in Scotland, whose in-laws escaped the turmoil in Gaza, remarked that Christmas coincides with a period when individuals were “concerned about the state of the world and the future.”



“We are witnessing unimaginable horrors taking place in the very region of Christ’s birth,” he stated.



“My prayer this Christmas is for peace and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, so we see the end of the killing of innocent civilians.”



Mr. Yousaf, who faced recent criticism from the British government for holding meetings with world leaders without a UK government official present, is among various European leaders addressing the Middle East conflict in their Christmas messages.



During a conversation with troops stationed overseas, Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, took the opportunity to condemn Israel for the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

