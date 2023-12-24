Bahrain adopts latest Pfizer XBB 1.5 booster shot for COVID-19 defense

(MENAFN) Bahrain has emerged as one of the early adopters of the latest Pfizer XBB 1.5 booster shot to fortify defenses against Covid-19 and its new variants.



The World Health Organization has reported a 52 percent surge in new Covid cases in the past four weeks, totaling over 850,000 new cases.



The concerns have intensified, given the emergence of the JN. 1 variant, constituting 44.1 percent of global Covid-19 cases, with over 3,000 fatalities.



Designated as a distinct "variant of interest" this week, JN. 1 has been identified in China, India, and the US, with the first case recorded in the US in September. Originating from the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, JN. 1 carries more than two dozen mutations.



The Bahrain Health Ministry has announced the availability of Pfizer XBB 1.5 vaccines at various healthcare centers.



Individuals aged 12 and above can receive the Pfizer XBB 1.5 vaccine at designated centers, including the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait Health Centre in Hidd, Jidhafs Health Centre, Sitra Health Centre, Youssef Engineer Health Centre, and Mohammed Jassim Kanoo Health Centre, from 7:30 am to 7:00 pm, according to the Health Ministry.

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107653203