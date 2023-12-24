Grindavik residents comes back home following earthquake, volcano activity

(MENAFN) Residents of Grindavik, a quaint Icelandic fishing village, received welcoming news on Friday as they were informed of their ability to return home. The regional police chief announced that starting Saturday, the village's inhabitants, including business proprietors and workers, would be permitted to re-enter Grindavik and even stay overnight. This decision comes after a period of evacuation that began on November 10th, prompted by a series of significant earthquakes. These seismic activities resulted in visible cracks and fissures in the terrain stretching between Grindavik and Sýlingarfell, a neighboring mountain. The culmination of these events occurred when a volcano in the vicinity erupted on Monday, showcasing a breathtaking display of semi-molten rock that illuminated the nighttime landscape.



By Thursday, experts monitoring the volcanic activity declared that the eruption had concluded, although they remained vigilant, acknowledging the potential for renewed pressure beneath the surface. The aftermath revealed that the lava had spread over an expansive area measuring 3.7 square kilometers on the Reykjanes Peninsula, approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Iceland's capital city, Reykjavik. Magnus Tumi Gudmunsson, a prominent geophysicist from the University of Iceland, offered insights into the geological implications of the eruption, emphasizing that the event marked a significant release of accumulated stress over centuries. He described the phenomenon as a rapid and intense eruption, leading to the formation of extensive lava flows.



Remarkably, the area encompassing the Svartsengi volcano had remained dormant for an impressive span of 780 years prior to this eruption. Its proximity to Fagradalsfjall, another dormant volcano that became active in March 2021 after a 6,000-year hiatus, adds to the region's complex geological history. As Grindavik's residents briefly revisited their homes on Thursday, some shared their firsthand experiences of the event's aftermath. Ingibergur Thor Olafarson, the president of a local basketball team, guided a journalist from the Associated Press through his residence, highlighting the visible impact of the earthquake-induced cracks. His account painted a vivid picture of the damage, with artworks displaced due to the seismic activities, underscoring the profound impact of nature's unpredictable forces on this resilient community.

MENAFN24122023000045015682ID1107653202