Salman Khan, Family Members Arrive At Arpita Khan's Residence To Attend Arbaaz's Wedding

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actor Arbaaz Khan is reportedly set to tie the knot for the second time with makeup artist Shura Khan on Sunday in a close-knit ceremony.

Previously, Arbaaz was married to model and actress Malaika Arora, and they have a son Arhaan.

The couple got divorced in May 2017.

In the videos that went viral on social media, Arbaaz can be seen arriving at the his sister Arpita Khan's residence for the rituals.

He was seen sporting a black tee shirt and blue denims.

Bride-to-be Shura arrived at the venue wearing a white outfit.

The video also shows Arbaaz's father Salim Khan arriving at the venue. Arbaaz's mother Sushila Charak was also seen. Salman Khan arrived at the venue to attend his brother's wedding, wearing a pathani suit.

Arbaaz's son Arhaan was also spotted arriving at the venue in a black tee shirt and matching jeans.

Actress and model Lulia Vantur oozed glamour as she arrived wearing a black floral print lehenga.

Arbaaz's brother Sohail Khan's son was also seen arriving for the celebrations wearing a blue suit, and white formal shirt. Sohail wore a white shirt and blue denims.

Mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Tandon looked graceful as they arrived donning pastel coloured ethnic outfits.

According to reports, Arbaaz and Shura had met on the sets of the movie 'Patna Shukla'.

--IANS

sp/