Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday received a congratulatory cable from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on assuming the top office. 3129852 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Airways has purchased and received the plane "Burgan," an Airbus A320neo aircraft, the ninth one of this type that would be put into commercial service.

KUWAIT -- Gold prices went up to USD 2,053 USD per ounce after the closing of last week's exchange market, a historical price for gold in 2023.

RAMALLAH -- Scores of Palestinians were killed and others injured due to continuous Israeli occupation air strikes and bombardment on several cities in the Gaza Strip for 79 day in a row. 3129864 RAMALLAH -- Palestinians will continue fighting for their rights to live in their own land Palestine in an independent and fully sovereign state, said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday marking Christmas holiday. (end) rk