110/35/10 Kv“Aghdam” Junction Substation Owned By Azerenerji OJSC Is Inaugurated

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Aghdam district.
The head of state attended the inauguration of the 110/35/10 kV
“Aghdam” junction substation owned by Azerenerji OJSC.
President of Azerenerji OJSC Baba Rzayev informed the head of
state about the substation.
The“Aghdam” junction substation was built by Azerenerji in the
village of Shelli, Aghdam district. The substation will connect
villages in the Aghdam district as well as Khojaly, Asgaran,
Khojavand, Aghdara and Khankendi to the national power grid and
serve as an alternate supply source. The micro SCADA system
integrated into the substation is synchronized with the
Azerenerji's central SCADA system.
The head of state launched the“Aghdam” junction substation.
