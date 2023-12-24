Foundation Stone Is Laid For 5Th Residential Complex In Aghdam City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony of the laying of the
foundation stone for the 5th residential complex in the city of
Aghdam.
Special Representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic
Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov briefed the head of
state and the First Lady on the construction project.
The residential complex, with a total area of 12 hectares, will
feature 1,115 apartments comprised of 25 one-room, 314 two-room,
552 three-room and 224 four-room ones. The complex will adhere to
the approved master plan of the city.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched a
video showcasing the future appearance of the residential
complex.
The head of state laid the foundation stone for the fifth
residential complex in the city of Aghdam.
