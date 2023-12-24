Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission Holds Regular Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, chaired by
Mazahir Panahov, convened for its routine meeting on Saturday, Azernews reports.
Addressing the meeting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov outlined
the agenda, which encompasses five key issues.
These include: endorsing the protocol from the Commission's
previous meeting on December 19, 2023; determining the text and
format of notifications to inform voters about the location and
timing of voting; specifying the number and method of preparation;
establishing the procedure for preparing the Commission's final
protocol on voting results; making adjustments to the composition
of some district election commissions, and addressing the current
issues.
