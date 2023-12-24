President Ilham Aliyev Lays Foundation Stone For Village Of Giyasli In Aghdam District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid
the foundation stone for the village of Giyasli in the Aghdam
district.
The head of state received detailed information about the
village construction project, which has been designed in a modern
style while preserving historical traditions.
The total area of the village is nearly 400 hectares. A total of
1,323 private houses are scheduled to be built for relocation of
4,972 people. The initial phase will witness the construction of
656 private houses in an area of 145 hectares, providing housing
for 2,546 people.
The village of Giyasli will feature essential amenities,
including a 540-seat school, two kindergartens catering to 180
children, and other vital social facilities.
President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village
of Giyasli.
