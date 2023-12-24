               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Khachinchay Water Reservoir Is Commissioned After Repair And Restoration


12/24/2023 8:11:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in a ceremony marking the commissioning of the Khachinchay water reservoir in the Aghdam district, following its repair and restoration.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency Zaur Mikayilov briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the extensive work that had been carried out.

The repair included the restoration of the 7km-long canal associated with the Khachinchay water reservoir, which boasts a capacity of 23 million cubic meters.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were presented with a video showcasing the various aspects of the restoration project.

The head of state launched the Khachinchay water reservoir.

MENAFN24122023000195011045ID1107653176

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search