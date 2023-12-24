Khachinchay Water Reservoir Is Commissioned After Repair And Restoration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in a ceremony marking the commissioning of the Khachinchay water reservoir in the Aghdam district, following its repair and restoration.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency Zaur Mikayilov briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the extensive work that had been carried out.

The repair included the restoration of the 7km-long canal associated with the Khachinchay water reservoir, which boasts a capacity of 23 million cubic meters.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were presented with a video showcasing the various aspects of the restoration project.

The head of state launched the Khachinchay water reservoir.