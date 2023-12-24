Russia Using Drones To Find Ukrainian Systems That Downed Three Su-34 Jets Air Force Spokesman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is using drones trying to find the weapons systems that Ukrainian forces used to bring down three Su-34 fighter-bomber jets on December 22.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said this on national television, Ukrinform reports.

"Now the enemy, using drones, is trying to gather the maximum amount of intelligence in southern areas where the Russian fighter jets were brought down," he said.

Ihnat said that in doing so, the Russian troops are looking for the systems "from which their planes were sent into eternal flight."

He also added that following the successful downing of three Russian Su-34 jets, the enemy is using much fewer aircraft weapons, especially guided bombs, in the Kherson sector.

Ihnat said that the Russian army must understand that Ukrainian weapons systems, including those provided by international partners, could be deployed in various sectors of the front and not only where the occupiers have recently lost their Su-34s.

"The Air Force can conduct such operations in different sectors. The only question is that there should be more of these systems, and this issue is being discussed as part of our recently created air defense coalition," Ihnat said.

He stressed that Ukraine was waiting for military assistance, including aid from Germany, and the supply of additional Patriot, IRIS-T systems and other weapons that would help Ukraine gain an advantage over enemy forces and drive them away from Ukrainian borders.