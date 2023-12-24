Syrians stop Christmas celebrations in unity with Gaza

(MENAFN) Christmas joy is noticeably absent from the streets of Syrian cities, as the major churches have curtailed festive celebrations, opting instead for prayers in solidarity with the Palestinians enduring the hardships of war in Gaza.



“In Palestine, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, people are suffering,” the Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Aleppo, Mor Dionysius Antoine Shahda, informed a French news outlet.



In the typical festive scene of the central district of Azizia in northern Syria, one would expect a lively Christmas market, a grand Christmas tree, and streets adorned with lights and trinkets.



However, this year presents a stark contrast, as the main square is nearly deserted, devoid of any Christmas decorations or the usual holiday hustle and bustle.



“In Syria we canceled all official celebrations and receptions in our churches in solidarity with the victims of the bombing on Gaza” by Israeli military, Shahda declared.



The Syriac Catholic Church was joined by leaders from three prominent churches in Syria—the Greek Orthodox, Syriac Orthodox, and Melkite Greek Catholic patriarchs—in the decision to cancel Christmas festivities. Instead, they have opted to restrict celebrations to religious ceremonies.



“Given the current circumstances, especially in Gaza, the patriarchs apologize for not receiving Christmas and New Year greetings,” the trio said in a joint statement, adding they were limiting ceremonies to “prayers.”



The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory reports that over 20,000 people have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since Israel initiated a substantial air and ground offensive in response to a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.

