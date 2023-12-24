Times Prime And HDFC Bank Announce Partnership, Unveiling Times Prime Purple Carpet Experience For HDFC Bank Diners Club Members

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 21, 2023: Times Prime, India's premier lifestyle membership platform, and HDFC Bank, India's leading private sector bank, are happy to announce their strategic partnership. With this collaboration, HDFC Bank Diners Club members across India will now have exclusive access to the Times Prime Purple Carpet experience.



This partnership aligns with both organisations' commitment to providing exceptional value and exclusive benefits to their members. HDFC Bank Diners Club cardholders can now enjoy a range of curated experiences and premium offerings through Times Prime's Purple Carpet, elevating their lifestyle to new heights.



Key Highlights of the Alliance:



Exclusive Access Redefined: HDFC Diners Club members now enjoy unprecedented access to the Times Prime Purple Carpet, an epitome of premium lifestyle offerings.



Nationwide Reach: This strategic alliance spans HDFC Diners Club members across major metro cities, ensuring an extensive and inclusive reach.



Luxury Redefined: Elevate experiences with a spectrum of exclusive benefits, ranging from entertainment to wellness and beyond.



"Partnering with HDFC Bank is a significant milestone for Times Prime. It allows us to extend the exclusive Purple Carpet experience to a broader audience," said Harshita Singh, Founder and Business Head of Times Prime. "Our goal has always been to offer a premier lifestyle membership that is unparalleled in the industry, and this collaboration is a step further in that direction."



Parag Rao â€“ Country Head â€“ Payments, Liability Products, Consumer Finance & Marketing, HDFC Bank said, "This partnership helps to extend a new level of exclusivity to our members through the Times Prime Purple Carpet experience. We are happy to elevate our premium offerings, ensuring our members access curated experiences that redefine luxury in their lifestyle journey."



This partnership is set to redefine the luxury lifestyle landscape and offer a unique blend of benefits and experiences to HDFC Bank Diners Club members.

