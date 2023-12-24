Arab Parliament To Hold Special Session On Palestine Next Thursday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament announced Sunday that it will hold a special session to discuss the latest development regarding the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza and the latest escalations in the West Bank.

The session entitled "Supporting Palestine and Gaza" to be held in the Arab league headquarter will be attended by prominent international and Arab figures including Members of Kuwait parliament, a statement by the Arab Parliament said.

MP Mohammed Al-Huwaila, Ahmad Lary, Khaled Al-Mounes and Hamdan Al-Azmi will represent Kuwait in the session, which will tackle means of supporting the people of Palestine.

The Arab parliament is scheduled to discuss plans for political support and Arab states contribution to end the Israeli war crimes in the enclave as it enters its 79th day leading to the killing of more than twenty thousands and leaving fifty-eight more wounded and missing.

Last November, the Arab parliament had announced that it was about to seek The International Criminal Court (ICC) for an immediate investigation into war crimes by Israeli aggression forces against the Palestinian people. (end)

