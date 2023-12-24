Federal government opens again Texas railroad crossings amidst migrant increase

(MENAFN) In a move that comes five days after the abrupt halt of rail operations, the federal government has reopened two crucial cross-border railroad crossings located in Texas. The decision to temporarily close these crossings in Eagle Pass and El Paso had sent shockwaves through the trade community, drawing sharp criticism from businesses on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency had initiated the closure on Monday, redirecting customs officers from these locations to aid Border Patrol in handling a significant influx of migrants. Recent data indicates a sharp uptick in illegal border crossings in both Eagle Pass and El Paso, with the volume reaching unprecedented levels, surpassing 10,000 crossings on certain days this month alone.



Troy Miller, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, shed light on the rationale behind the closures, citing a surge in migrants using freight trains as a means to cross the border. Such a strategy, according to Miller, necessitated immediate action, given the scale and complexity of the issue at hand. The shutdown impacted a substantial portion of the rail border crossings between the U.S. and Mexico, affecting major carriers like Union Pacific and BNSF. Consequently, a wide array of industries, including automotive, agriculture, chemicals, and consumer goods, faced disruptions, leading to an estimated daily loss of USD200 million across the sectors.



As operations gradually resumed on Friday afternoon, relief echoed among stakeholders, even as Union Pacific and BNSF committed to addressing the backlog caused by the five-day interruption. A spokesperson from Union Pacific reaffirmed their dedication to swiftly returning to normalcy, acknowledging the challenges posed by the accumulated shipments awaiting clearance. Meanwhile, CBP justified its decision by pointing to evolving trends in smuggling activities within Mexico, emphasizing the need for vigilance and adaptability. However, both Union Pacific and BNSF emphasized their existing safety protocols, noting minimal incidents involving migrants attempting illegal entry via their trains. Despite the complexities and challenges, the reopening signals a concerted effort to balance trade continuity with border security concerns in these pivotal Texas regions.

