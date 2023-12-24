Zain Cash Jordan Donates Jd25k To Prepare Food Parcels For Gaza People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) - Zain Cash Jordan provided a cash donation of JD25, 000 to prepare food parcels for people of Gaza Strip, as part of Tkiyet Um Ali "For You Gaza'' campaign.According to a company statement on Sunday, Zain Cash allocated 1% of every purchase made by its customers online for its recent campaign to purchase foodstuffs for Gaza people.The company said the amount will be directed to prepare emergency food parcels as part of Tkiyet Um Ali campaign and deliver aid to families affected by the war in the coastal enclave, which will be sent by Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO), noting that 150 food parcels were so far prepared.The company's campaign is based on its humanitarian duty and national role to provide relief to Gaza people to alleviate severity of their humanitarian catastrophe, the statement said.The assistance also aims to support Gazans' steadfastness and in rejection of the Israeli racist attacks and ethnic cleansing, which the coastal enclave suffers under the brutal occupation forces, the company pointed out.