Death Toll In Gaza Tops 20,000

Gaza, Dec. 24 (Petra) - Death toll from Israeli aggression in Gaza has climbed to 20,424, while a total of 54,036 Palestinians were injured, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported.The Ministry released a statement on Sunday, documenting 166 Palestinian fatalities and 384 injuries in the past 24 hours alone, as a result of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression since October 7th.

