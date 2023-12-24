Jordan's Food Security Council Discusses Future Plans, Action

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -During its second meeting on Sunday, held at Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), Jordan's Food Security Council (FSC) discussed instructions to regulate its financial affairs for the year 2023, issued in accordance with Article 6 of FSC Regulations No. (43) of 2023, and endorsed as per Article ( 120) of the Constitution.The meeting, which was chaired by Minister of Agriculture and FSC Chairman, Khaled Hneifat, discussed the draft assistance package proposed by the World Food Program (WFP) to support the council.The discussions also aimed to mull plans to launch planning and food security policy committees, related information system, food loss and waste initiatives, as well as food in Jordan amid Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip, and the current crisis in the Red Sea, according to a ministry statement.The meeting was attended by ministers of industry and trade,education, health, environment, and social development, a representative of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Director General of Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA), Deputy Chairman of the National Center For Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM), and other agricultural and trade stakeholders.Additionally, the attendees stressed that "institutional" action for Jordan's food security and a comprehensive information system would help decision makers provide "accurate" data in this field, the statement said.