Amman Joins Global Pact For Sustainable Urban Food Systems

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- As part of its commitment to bolstering food security and fostering sustainable development, the city of Amman has officially joined the Milan Urban Food Policy Pact (MUFPP).Yousef Shawarbeh, the Mayor of Amman, emphasized the dedication of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) to realizing the objectives outlined in the MUFPP. He affirmed that GAM is actively formulating a tailored action plan to achieve these goals, underscoring the municipality's aspiration to establish a comprehensive food security system and promote the growth of the agricultural sector through sustainable food production.Shawarbeh outlined specific initiatives and programs that GAM intends to implement in order to strengthen sustainable urban food systems in Amman. These include strategic investments in urban agriculture, encompassing community and vegetable gardens designed to augment local food production and bolster sustainable food industries.The Milan Urban Food Policy Pact, a globally significant initiative, boasts the participation of over 250 cities, collectively representing approximately 450 million people. Serving as a comprehensive framework, the pact addresses key aspects of the global food system and puts forth recommendations and actions on the judicious planning of laws, governance, production, sustainable food systems, and supply and distribution networks. Moreover, it emphasizes social, economic, and food justice.Under this agreement, participating cities commit to upholding four fundamental principles: ensuring universal access to healthy food, advocating for sustainability within the food system, promoting awareness and education regarding healthy eating habits, and actively reducing food waste.