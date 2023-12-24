Trade Ministry Tackled 160 E-Commerce-Related Complaints-Spokesperson

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply dealt with about 160 complaints about citizens' purchases via e-commerce channels.In a statement to "Petra" on Sunday, the ministry's media spokesperson, Yanal Baramawi, said the ministry tackled these grievances, in accordance with provisions of the legislation regulating the local market, especially Consumer Protection Law No. (7) of 2017, Industry and Trade Law, and the applicable Competition Law.He added that: "Some complaints were dealt with amicably by exchanging, maintaining, or refunding the item price and transferring the breaching online sites to the Cybercrime Unit to provide the ministry with the violators' data to take the necessary legal measures in this regard."Through its Consumer Protection Directorate, he said the ministry monitors misleading advertisements by following up on suppliers' websites, adding that it also follows up on any report of any false ads and follows up on rectifying the violators' conditions.Additionally, he noted the ministry carries out joint monitoring tours with the relevant authorities to oversee commercial establishments and goods suppliers.