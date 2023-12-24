JHCO, Jo Academy Collaborate To Deliver Free Electronic Education To Gaza Students

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 24 (Petra) -- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and Jo Academy have entered into a collaborative agreement to offer free pre-recorded electronic educational content to students in Gaza. This initiative covers all educational levels, spanning from the first grade to high school, and aligns with the Palestinian curricula.The JHCO, in a statement on Sunday, highlighted that the joint effort aspires to deliver educational content in all subjects to over 200,000 students in Gaza. The primary objective is to facilitate the continuity of the educational process within the Gaza Strip.Hussein Shibli, the Secretary-General of the JHCO, emphasized the significance of this initiative in easing the educational journey for students in Gaza.Alaa Jarrar, CEO of Jo Academy, said that this agreement is central to the company's vision of leveraging technology in the service of education. He stated: "Our mission is to harness technology to overcome the difficulties and challenges resulting from different circumstances, enabling different generations to pursue the educational process. We firmly believe that education is the cornerstone of societal development and progress."The JHCO continues its efforts to prepare and dispatch medical and food aid to Gaza. It is actively receiving cash donations through various channels, including its bank account at Etihad Bank (No.: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06), electronic wallets, Click (JHCOGAZA), E-Fawateercom, and its official website at