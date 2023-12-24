Saigon Co.Op Opens New Co.Opmart Store In An Giang

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, December 24 -

AN GIANG - Saigon Co-op on December 23 opened a new Co supermarket in An Giang Province's Chợ Mới District, its fifth store in the province and 129th in the country.

It cost more than VNĐ100 billion (US$4.1 million) to set up, has an area of 3,000sq.m, and sells more than 30,000 items, including fresh and processed foods, cosmetics, clothes and household utensils.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, Saigon Co's marketing director and Co's operations director, said“Co is a long-standing Vietnamese supermarket brand, and is a popular shopping destination among consumers, especially in big cities. Saigon Co accelerates expansion of Co chain to rural districts, bringing Vietnamese high-quality products and price-stabilised goods to serve consumers here, while contributing to the local economy.

Like other Co supermarkets in An Giang, Co Chợ Mới has a separate area for local OCOP products such as Châu Đốc fermented fish, young green rice, products made from rattan, Palmyra palm products, and others.

The supermarket also offers online shopping via Facebook and Zalo.

At the opening ceremony, the store donated VNĐ50 million to the district Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee.

It is offering inaugural discounts of up to 50 per cent on over 5,000 products, and customers with bills worth over VNĐ300,000 can take part in a lucky draw with prizes valued a total of VNĐ100 million like Honda Vision scooter, Panasonic fridge, and Samsung smart TV 4K 50”. - VNS