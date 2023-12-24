TEDPIX drops by 8,200 points on Sunday’s closing

(MENAFN) TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 8,230 points (0.37 percent) to 2,200,112 on Sunday, which marks the second day of Iranian calendar week.



Tehran Stock Exchange is one of the four Iranian share trading platforms, and the most vital one. The additional three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), as well as Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, recognized as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



Chief of Iran’s Securitas and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi stated that utilizing the volumes of the nation’s private industry in the share market has been one of the major plans of the organization during the last year.



Eshghi highlighted the steps implemented by the 13th government and the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to regain investors' confidence in the stock market, stating: “The philosophy of the Securities and Exchange Organization is to design, organize and develop a transparent, efficient and fair market for investors so that they are able to operate smoothly in this market.”



“At the beginning of the new management at SEO, which started from the first months of the 13th government incumbency, our main goal was defined in the form of a strategic plan, which was about protecting the rights of investors with an emphasis on long-term benefits, and in this regard, we defined some diverse programs,” Eshghi added.

MENAFN24122023000045015839ID1107653130