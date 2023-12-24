Russia cautions of diplomatic break with US as tensions escalate

(MENAFN) Amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, issued a stark warning on Friday, indicating that Russia could potentially sever diplomatic ties with the United States. Ryabkov's declaration came in response to burgeoning concerns that Washington might proceed with the seizure of Russian assets, which have remained frozen in the wake of the protracted conflict in Ukraine. Assertively stating Russia's position, Ryabkov emphasized, “The United States should not harbor any illusions regarding Russia's commitment to sustaining diplomatic relations under such circumstances.”



In a synchronized move underscoring Moscow's hardened stance, Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded the purview of state interventions within the nation's corporate landscape. Specifically, Putin incorporated Rolf, Russia's largest automotive sales enterprise, into the growing roster of companies subjected to temporary state administration. This strategic maneuver by the Kremlin serves as a retaliatory measure against the backdrop of asset seizures targeting Russian holdings abroad.



Earlier interventions by Russian authorities this year have included assuming temporary control over various subsidiaries of prominent Western corporations, a direct response to the external confiscation of Russian assets. Notable entities ensnared in this geopolitical crossfire have encompassed globally recognized firms such as Carlsberg and the renowned dairy conglomerate Danone.



Amidst these developments, the Russian ruble witnessed a palpable downturn, descending to its most diminished valuation in a fortnight. The currency's value was pegged at 92 against the U.S. dollar, further underscoring the gravity of the escalating diplomatic rift between Moscow and Washington.

